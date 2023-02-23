Y-12 fire contained, no public impact, injuries

Operations at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge were back to normal a little less than four hours after emergency crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning inside Building 9212, a uranium processing facility.

The fire occurred at around 9:15 am in the hood of a piece of uranium processing equipment and involved “uranium material,” but officials said that no contamination was reported and that the fire was contained to that piece of equipment. Officials with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said that the fire did not impact the public or anything outside of Y-12’s boundaries, adding that no injuries were reported.

During a midday press conference, officials indicated that they were satisfied with the effectiveness of their emergency response plan, pointing out that radioactivity alarms inside the building did not go off, a strong indication that no harmful radiation leaked during the event. A few hundred employees were evacuated from Building 9212 and other nearby buildings, but regular plant operations were resumed by approximately 1 pm.

Building 9212 was built in 1945 and is slated to be replaced by a new uranium processing facility by the end of 2025.