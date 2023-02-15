Woman indicted after Roane traffic stop

Police in Kingston announced the indictment of a woman they had pulled over in January on several drug-related charges.

According to the Kingston PD, on January 31st Detective Keith Kile saw a woman identified as Erica Howe driving a red Chevy Camaro, whom he knew had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear, on Paint Rock Ferry Road. He pulled the vehicle over on Dogwood Lane and spoke with Howe, who admitted she didn’t have a driver’s license. Kile placed her into custody on the warrant and then proceeded to search the car.

Officers reported locating several small plastic baggies commonly used in the sale of illegal drugs, a set of digital scales, over $4600 in cash, and a small safe. After obtaining a warrant, the safe was opened, and detectives found over 174 grams of substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Erica Howe

Howe was booked into the Roane County Jail on the warrant while the investigation continued, and on Monday evidence was presented to the Grand Jury. She was indicted on charges of the manufacture/sale/delivery of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of meth while driving, driving on a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Wednesday morning, she remained in custody at the Roane County Jail without bond on the failure to appear warrant and bonds totaling $56,000 on the other charges.