Woman dead, man behind bars in Roane County

A woman is dead and a man behind bars this morning following a fatal shooting early Friday morning in Roane County.

The RCSO says its deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of De Armond Road in Kingston at around 12:30 am Friday on a report of a woman having been shot. When they arrived, deputies say they found 24-year-old Deeta Shavesha Weaver suffering from a gunshot wound in the side yard of a mobile home as well as a second woman who was uninjured.

When deputies approached the mobile home, a man later identified as 50-year-old Clifford Amos Koontz fired at them from inside, striking none of the three officers. After the shots were fired, deputies were able to get the women to a waiting ambulance, but Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Clifford Amos Koontz (RCSO booking photo)

Meanwhile, Koontz remained inside the home, refusing to come out, for about two hours, before officials were able to reach him by telephone and convince him to surrender without further incident. Koontz was transported to the Roane County Jail on charges that include first-degree murder, three counts of the attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault during a domestic incident, and aggravated kidnapping. As of this morning, he was being held without bond on the murder charge and on bonds totaling $400,000 on the other charges.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.