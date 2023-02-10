Winter Farmers’ Market also offering electronics recycling opportunities

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 78 Views

The Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge continues indoors every Saturday morning through March. Each week, local farmers set up shop in the gym at St. Mary’s School at 323 Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge from 9 am to 12 noon.

Parking is free and there is no admission to get inside.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along their kids and sign them up for the free Children’s Nourish Kids Club, in which kids get $5 in Produce Bucks to spend with local farmers at the Market as a way to introduce them to the benefits of healthy eating. The Farmers’ Market also has SNAP and EBT doubling. The Farmers’ Market also features live music each week, in addition to all of the local produce, free-range and grass-fed meats and eggs, local honey, fresh bread and artisan foods that have made the Market so very popular for so very long.

Order ahead for curbside pickup or home delivery. Delivery is only available to those living in the 37830 zip code.

For the next two Saturdays, you will also have the chance to drop off your old electronics at the main entrance to the Winter Farmers’ Market. On Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th, Bradley Woodward of Atomic REC will be there collecting any unwanted electronics so they can be properly recycled. We have posted a list of what you can and cannot bring into recycle, but long story short, just about every type of electronic device can be recycled with the exception of the older, tube TVs or computer monitors.

Click for a list of acceptable items.

  • Laptop Computer
  • Printer
  • Computer Hard drive
  • Optical drive: CD, DVD, Blueray, HD-DVD
  • Computer Mouse
  • Amplifier
  • Keyboard
  • Projector
  • PDA
  • Speaker
  • Tablet
  • Receiver
  • Radio
  • Scanner
  • Pager
  • Netbook
  • Flat Screen Monitors
  • Power Cords/wires-Small appliances with cords.
  • Fax Machine
  • Desktop Computer
  • Typewriter
  • Telephone-(cordless or land line)
  • Video Recorder
  • Video Player/projector
  • Photocopier
  • Equalizer
  • CD-ROM or Disc Drive
  • Answering Machine
  • Camera- (web, digital, analog)
  • Audio Player or Recorder (MP3, cassette, digital)
  • Modem
  • Vacuum
  • Turntable
  • CPU-Processors

NO OLD TUBE TVs OR OLD TUBE MONITORS*

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Larry Miller retiring from CPD

After 30 years with the city of Clinton, Police Lieutenant Larry Miller is retiring. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.