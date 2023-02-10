Winter Farmers’ Market also offering electronics recycling opportunities

The Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge continues indoors every Saturday morning through March. Each week, local farmers set up shop in the gym at St. Mary’s School at 323 Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge from 9 am to 12 noon.

Parking is free and there is no admission to get inside.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along their kids and sign them up for the free Children’s Nourish Kids Club, in which kids get $5 in Produce Bucks to spend with local farmers at the Market as a way to introduce them to the benefits of healthy eating. The Farmers’ Market also has SNAP and EBT doubling. The Farmers’ Market also features live music each week, in addition to all of the local produce, free-range and grass-fed meats and eggs, local honey, fresh bread and artisan foods that have made the Market so very popular for so very long.

Order ahead for curbside pickup or home delivery. Delivery is only available to those living in the 37830 zip code.

For the next two Saturdays, you will also have the chance to drop off your old electronics at the main entrance to the Winter Farmers’ Market. On Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th, Bradley Woodward of Atomic REC will be there collecting any unwanted electronics so they can be properly recycled. We have posted a list of what you can and cannot bring into recycle, but long story short, just about every type of electronic device can be recycled with the exception of the older, tube TVs or computer monitors.

Click for a list of acceptable items.

NO OLD TUBE TVs OR OLD TUBE MONITORS*