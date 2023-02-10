Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.

She is survived by sons Hugh Jeffrey (Karen) Rhea of Maryville and Michael Rex Rhea of Clinton, grandchildren Brittany (Jonathan) Watson, Cody (Kasi) Rhea, and Chelsea Rhea, great grandchildren Jacob White, Job Watson, Barrett Rhea and Baylor Rhea, sister Margie Thomas, brother Thomas C. (Barbara) Minga, several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 6:00-8:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. David White and Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Blowing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM for Mrs. Rhea’s interment. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Blowing Springs Baptist Church at 119 Blowing Springs Lane, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com