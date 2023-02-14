Wanda Lucille Wilson, 89, of Caryville passed away on February 12, 2023, at NHC of Oak Ridge. She was born on December 23, 1933, in Anderson County to the late Albert Vowell and Bessie O’ Dell. She was a member of the Ivy Grove Baptist Church of Caryville. She loved watching gospel TV and spending time with her Grandchildren that God blessed her with. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Hubert Wilson, son Lynn Wilson, brothers Clyde Murrell, Charles Vowell, Millard and Elbert Hatmaker, sisters Lola Adkins, Pauline Tackett, Neveline Jennings and Mary Renner. She is survived by:

Sons Tim Wilson & Wife Teresa Oliver Springs

Dale Wilson Caryville

Daughter Darlene Wilson Clinton

7 Grandchildren

1 Great Grandchild

Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.