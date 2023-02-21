Wanda Lee Williams, 76, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Summit View Nursing Home in Rocky Top, TN.

Wanda was born October 6, 1946 in Briceville, TN to Spencer and Violet Williams. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1964. In later years, she was a graduate of the nursing program at TTC Jacksboro. She worked as a nurse, caring for geriatric patients, for over 20 years.

Wanda married Herbert Phillips of Briceville in 1988, and while they later divorced, they remained lifelong friends.

Faith, family and friends were what Wanda most treasured. Her faith in God gave her the strength to get through the hard times. The second oldest of seven children, Wanda loved recounting tales of the shenanigans that she, her siblings, cousins and friends got up to. Her favorite pastime was “cutting up”. Her laughter, her stories and her feistiness will be how she’s best remembered.

Wanda is survived by her son John (April) Williams, granddaughter Greta Williams, and siblings Eva Jones, Danny Williams, Delores Williams Foley and Mark Williams.

She was preceded in death by parents Spencer and Violet Williams, sister Jean Doris Braden and brother Billy Williams.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 7:00pm.

Jones Mortuary in charge of arrangements.