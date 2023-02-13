It is with great sadness that we, the family of Vivian June Mosley, announce her passing on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Vivian was born and raised in Lake City and was the youngest child of the late Theodore Teddy West and Emma Bunch West, also of Lake City. Vivian married and made a life with her husband, Gary Lin Mosley, also of Lake City, and raised three children: Charles (Chucky) Mosley, Gregory L. Mosley, and Kristy L. H. Mosley.

Vivian loved plants, fishing, and talking about the Lord. She never met a stranger and was immediately loved by all who met her. She was never known to have a bad day. If you ever mentioned being worried or troubled about something, she would be the first to tell you to give it to the Lord. Those of us who knew her, know she loved everyone. She was such a loving and caring soul and would do anything she could to help you when you needed her. She loved calling loved ones and friends on the morning of the birthdays and singing Happy Birthday to them. She never missed one. She loved reading her Bible and watching old movies. Vivian’s kindness shone bright through her amazing smile and impeccable sense of humor. She lived her life to care for others and it showed through her love of being a wife, homemaker, and a woman of God.

Those in her family have no doubt that she brought many to the Lord. She would never miss a chance to tell someone about the Lord, often ministering to complete strangers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, as well as a kind, loving, and caring mother in law. She was a warm and loving friend to many. To say she was a “Social Butterfly” would be an understatement. She never met a stranger. She enjoyed gardening, playing nintendo, reading her Bible, and watching old movies with her family.

Aside from her parents, Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lin Mosley; child, Charles (Chucky) James Mosley; and siblings: Virgie Carr, Verlie Yarbrough, Vada Poore, Vern West, Virgil West, Vector West, and Vaughn West. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Kristy Lynn Mosley- Braden and husband Tyler, son, Gregory L. Mosley and wife Anna; Daughter in Law, Kiesha Mosley – Webb, grandchildren Misty Mosley, Anthony Braden, unborn granddaughter Willow Fae Braden, Ariel McHenry, Braxton Mosley; great grandchildren: Weston and Gracie Smith, Mia, Wren, and Lorali McHenry.

Vivian also leaves many nieces, nephews, sisters in law, and many friends and other family members. She will be thoroughly missed by all of the above and then some. She was a selfless human being, and would not want anyone to be sad at her passing. Instead, please do an act of kindness to honor her life. Vivian was truly a beautiful, God-fearing woman inside and out.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.