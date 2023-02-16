VITA now open in Oak Ridge

The VITA program in Oak Ridge opened its doors earlier this month and will remain open through April 15th.

VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) is an IRS program sponsored in Oak Ridge by the Anderson County United Way and is operated entirely by a volunteer staff. The United Way (UWAC) says that its 26 volunteers have a total of 325 years of experience with the VITA Program and have prepared 1500-2000 returns a year since the 1980’s.

The Oak Ridge program has served taxpayers from over a dozen East Tennessee counties.

For a complete listing of what VITA tax preparers can/cannot prepare and what you need to bring, visit www.irs.gov.

VITA assistance is available for 2023 at 301 Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge through April 15th.

Hours Tuesdays through Fridays are from 1:30 to 6 pm, and Saturdays between 10 am and 12:30 pm. This year’s service is being provided on a walk-in basis and no appointments will be accepted.

The United Way says that taxpapyers will need to bring their photo ID, Social Security cards, W-2s, 1099s, Social Security statements, 1095-C, health insurance information, and last year’s Tax Return.

You can find more information by visiting www.uwayac.org.