Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 36 Views

Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1951 and attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Dickey; parents, John and Marguerite Pierce Smith; brother, Gregory J. Smith.

Survivors include her son, David (Elise) Dickey of Mobile, Alabama; brother, Brent (Ann) Smith of Brentwood, Tennessee; Donna (Jeff) Nolten of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Kynedi Dickey, Logan Dickey, and Daegyn Dickey of Mobile, Alabama; niece, Allison Jones of San Diego, California; great-niece, Kate Jones; nephews, Jeff Stanley of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Gary Smith of Kingston, Tennessee, Andrew Smith of Orlando, Florida, and Adam Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Brenda Smith of Clinton, Tennessee, Linda Dickey of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Judy (Gary) Dickey of Harriman, Tennessee.

Vickie chose to be cremated and will be buried with her family at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton at a later time. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Dickey family. www.Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Deborah Susanne Bridges, 66, of Rocky Top

Deborah Susanne Bridges, age 66 of Rocky Top, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.