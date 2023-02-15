Union County H.S. hosting 2nd Annual Car Show & Cornhole Tourney in April

Mark your calendars, because it’s almost time for the 2nd Annual Union County High School Car Show & Cornhole Tournament.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 10 am to 3 pm at Union County High, located at 150 Main Street in Maynardville. Car show judging will begin at 2 pm, and it will cost $20 to enter a vehicle into the show.

The cornhole tournament will be done in a bracket-style format and will cost $40 per team to participate in. The top overall team will win a custom-made Union County Patriot cornhole board from Bucks Boards, with more prizes to be announced over the coming days and weeks.

For more information, call Justin or Ashley Treece at 865-323-9045 or 865-719-6819.