Officials celebrate the opening of a newly expanded health services clinic on the Oak Ridge Reservation with a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony. (UCOR photo)

UCOR celebrates new, relocated health clinic

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News

(UCOR press release) Oak Ridge’s Environmental Management cleanup contractor, UCOR, recently opened a relocated and expanded health clinic, helping provide top care to its employees keeping the Oak Ridge Reservation safe.

With a workforce of approximately 2,100 people, it’s important to have robust health and safety resources available onsite, especially as many employees conduct complex field work including deactivation and demolition on old, contaminated buildings.

The expanded health services space and additional services comes on the heels of UCOR adding employees to its workforce when the contractor began leading efforts to process and dispose of Oak Ridge’s remaining inventory of legacy debris transuranic waste.

“The new health clinic demonstrates UCOR’s commitment to the workers, to the future of UCOR and to our program moving forward,” said UCOR Site Occupational Medical Director Dr. Grant Shirley.

The 7,000-square-foot health services facility now features X-ray services, eliminating the need for employees to travel offsite and allowing them to receive results quicker.

“Employees won’t have to go offsite to obtain annual chest X-rays, or X-rays for injuries,” said Sarah Peddicord, registered nurse and X-ray technician. “They can get it right here all in one stop.”

The additional space also increases the number of exam rooms available, and the extra room features a negative airflow ventilation system that provides employees and health care providers with an additional layer of protection.

“It is a significant investment in our health services clinic, allowing us to increase our service offerings and perform them safely in the context of infectious disease transmission,” said Health Services Manager Graeme Parsons. “This is somewhat of a game changer.”

