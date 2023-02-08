Tourism officials tout mountain biking opportunities in Anderson County

Anderson County offers a variety of trail experiences for beginners to experts and trails that are both technical and “flowy.” As Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, points out, “Anderson County has year-round mild temperatures, beautiful scenery and great dining and lodging options that make it the perfect mountain bike get-a-way.”

As far as where to mountain bike, the agency recently blogged about several recommendations as well as some for where to eat and where to stay.

Windrock Bike Park is described as an “uplift access mountain bike park” and attracts riders from around the world due to its tough, technical trails. Professional mountain biker Sean Leader, along with his colleagues developed the trail system. The majority of trails are geared toward the more experienced riders, but park management has been working hard to improve the beginner trails, according to the blog. Coaching and guided rides are available at Windrock Bike Park and rental bikes and helmets are also offered. The park is open 7 days a week with a shuttle available from 10 am to 5 pm.

Norris Dam State Park offers 11 different mountain biking trails that are geared toward beginner to intermediate riders. Part of the Tennessee State Park system, many of the trails offer beautiful, scenic views and popular trails like the Elkins Trail, a moderate to strenuous trail about 2.25 miles in lengthlocated atop the park’s highest point near the rim of the West campground. The trail gradually descends down to the back of a cove on Norris Lake and then ascends back up to the rim. Click here to see a trail map . Maps are also available at the park office.

Haw Ridge Park is located in Oak Ridge and is situated on a scenic peninsula along the Clinch River. Weaving through the park, there are almost 30 miles of singletrack and dirt road trails to mountain bike. There is a multitude of small loops that can be strung together to make as much or as little as you want. Haw Ridge offers something for both the experienced rider as well as the beginner. Some of the inner ridge trails have black diamond traits, while the outer ring has many options for the beginning off-road rider. Be sure to check out the Dirtlab mountain bike skills park while you’re at Haw Ridge. It’s a great place to experiment and develop your skills. You can find a map of Haw Ridge here .

Visitors have so many great trails to ride in the area thanks in large part to the work of the Clinch Valley Trail Alliance. The group is active in supporting trail maintenance and new trail builds. Find out more information about CVTA here .

Follow this link to the full Adventure Anderson blog and enjoy some time in the great outdoors right here at home!