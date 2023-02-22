Tooth extraction clinic to be held March 17th

The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will conduct a special tooth extraction clinic for adults ages 19 and older only, on Friday, March 17, from 8 am until 12 noon.

Extractions will cost $25 per tooth, payable by cash only. This will include an exam and X-ray.

Appointments are recommended, so call 865-264-6356 to schedule yours. Walk-ins will be accepted, but will have to wait until a dentist is available.

The Emory Valley Dental Clinic is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County government’s Larry Dickens office building.

