THP captures suspect after lengthy search

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 189 Views

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.

Friday evening, the THP says that Portillo was spotted walking near a Shoney’s by a state trooper, but fled, jumping into the water at Cove Lake State Park. He was able to elude capture, but was located Saturday morning hiding in the tree line by the lake by a park ranger and captured following a foot pursuit by deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Portillo was first taken to an area hospital to be checked out and then was booked into the Campbell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He is also being held on warrants out of Knox and Blount counties.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Six to be interviewed for Chancery Court vacancy

(Administrative Office of the Courts) The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.