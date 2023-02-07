THP captures suspect after lengthy search

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.

Friday evening, the THP says that Portillo was spotted walking near a Shoney’s by a state trooper, but fled, jumping into the water at Cove Lake State Park. He was able to elude capture, but was located Saturday morning hiding in the tree line by the lake by a park ranger and captured following a foot pursuit by deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Portillo was first taken to an area hospital to be checked out and then was booked into the Campbell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He is also being held on warrants out of Knox and Blount counties.