TDOT urges caution through overnight work zones on I-75

Jim Harris 54 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

TDOT wants drivers in Anderson County to be aware of possible overnight lane closures on I-75 next week.

TDOT says that crews will performing “roadway maintenance activities” on both the north and southbound sides of Interstate 75 between mile markers 117 and 127 during the overnight hoursd and urge all motorists to be cautious.

TDOT says that, beginning this Sunday, February 26th, through Thursday, March 2nd, drivers should be alert for the possibility for mobile lane closures each night between 9 pm and 6 am the following morning.

TDOT urges all motorists to be alert for workers, as well as for slow or stopped traffic, and to use extreme caution through the area.

