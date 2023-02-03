TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 127: On Monday, February 6 th , motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform attenuator repairs.

On Monday, February 6 , motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform attenuator repairs. CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Markers 135.4 and 134.6: On Monday, February 6 th , motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.

On Monday, February 6 , motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 139.8: On Wednesday, February 8 th , motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.

On Wednesday, February 8 , motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 139.8: On Thursday, February 9th, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.

Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through these areas.

Here is a link to TDOT’s Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report.