TDCI urges Tennesseeans to check in on finances during “America Saves Week’

Jim Harris 49 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

(TDCI press release) The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (“TDCI”) Securities Division is a proud participant in America Saves Week (Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023), an annual national campaign that encourages individuals and families to check-in on their finances by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability such as saving automatically, preparing for unexpected expenses, saving for retirement, and reducing debt. The theme of America Saves Week 2023 is “A Financially Confident You.”

Since 2007, America Saves Week has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, individuals are encouraged to do a financial check-in that allows them to get a clear view of their finances, set savings goals, and create a plan to achieve them.

“I encourage Tennessee consumers to use America Saves Week as an opportunity to have conversations with family members and loved ones to encourage them to take control of their financial future,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “No matter where you are on your financial journey, participants will learn the steps they can take today that will inform and shore up their financial stability tomorrow.”

Each day of America Saves Week has its own focus that touches on five important areas of financial wellness, including:

  • Monday, February 27, 2023 | Saving Automatically
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | Saving for the Unexpected
  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | Saving for Major Milestones
  • Thursday, March 2, 2023 | Paying Down Debt is Saving
  • Friday, March 3, 2023 | Saving at Any Age

Throughout America Saves Week, TDCI will highlight ways that everyday Tennesseans can help build their financial stability and resiliency. To see 2023 America Saves Week videos, visit TDCI’s YouTube page.

Questions about an investment or creating a budget? Contact TDCI’s Securities team today at (615) 741-2947 or at tn.gov/securities.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDOT urges caution through overnight work zones on I-75

TDOT wants drivers in Anderson County to be aware of possible overnight lane closures on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.