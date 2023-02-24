TDCI urges Tennesseeans to check in on finances during “America Saves Week’

(TDCI press release) The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (“TDCI”) Securities Division is a proud participant in America Saves Week (Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023), an annual national campaign that encourages individuals and families to check-in on their finances by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability such as saving automatically, preparing for unexpected expenses, saving for retirement, and reducing debt. The theme of America Saves Week 2023 is “A Financially Confident You.”

Since 2007, America Saves Week has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, individuals are encouraged to do a financial check-in that allows them to get a clear view of their finances, set savings goals, and create a plan to achieve them.

“I encourage Tennessee consumers to use America Saves Week as an opportunity to have conversations with family members and loved ones to encourage them to take control of their financial future,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “No matter where you are on your financial journey, participants will learn the steps they can take today that will inform and shore up their financial stability tomorrow.”

Each day of America Saves Week has its own focus that touches on five important areas of financial wellness, including:

Monday, February 27, 2023 | Saving Automatically

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | Saving for the Unexpected

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | Saving for Major Milestones

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | Paying Down Debt is Saving

Friday, March 3, 2023 | Saving at Any Age

Throughout America Saves Week, TDCI will highlight ways that everyday Tennesseans can help build their financial stability and resiliency. To see 2023 America Saves Week videos, visit TDCI’s YouTube page.

Questions about an investment or creating a budget? Contact TDCI’s Securities team today at (615) 741-2947 or at tn.gov/securities.