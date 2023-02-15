TBI: Decatur woman charged with setting fire at rehab facility

A Decatur woman is facing charges today after allegedly starting a fire at a rehabilitation clinic in Norris on Saturday.

According to the TBI, agents from its fire division joined investigators from both the Norris Police Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force to probe the cause of a fire at a rehabilitation facility on Ridgeway Road that was reported Saturday. No injuries were reported, but authorities say that during the course of the ensuing investigation, they determined that the fire had been set intentionally by 32-year-old Tiffany Extine of Decatur, Tennessee.

Extine was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count each of aggravated arson and vandalism. As of Wednesday morning, she remained behind bars at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.