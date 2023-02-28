Task Force executes search warrant after complaints

The 7th Judicial District’s Crime Task Force recently executed a search warrant at a home on Old Edgemoor Lane in Claxton. Officials say that the investigation that led to the warrant being obtained began after citizens complained of possibly illegal activities at the residence as well as what officials described as “multiple opiate related overdoses.”

In a social media post, the Task Force says six people were arrested during the search, and a check of jail records indicates that at least four of them are facing drug-related charges.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

The 7th District Crime Task Force is comprised of officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, and Norris Police Departments.

