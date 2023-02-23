Statewide Amber Alert issued for teen last seen in Knoxville

As you may have seen on your mobile device on Wednesday, the TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Knoxville early Sunday morning.

According to the TBI, 16-year-old Holly Piper came to Knoxville to visit a friend on Saturday. Police said she was last seen at the CookOut on Cumberland Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Knoxville police think she’s with a man described as her boyfriend, 18-year-old William “Dylan” Usry. Police say she was picked up in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with front bumper damage, rust on the roof, and a TN tag BMM5038, which is registered under Usry’s name but actually belongs to a Ford Mustang.

Police said the two may be staying in large parking lots to avoid detection or hopping between campgrounds in the area, saying they might be trying to make their way to Newton, Mississippi where Usry’s father lives.

According to KPD and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, Usry was involved in a police chase in Oak Ridge in November of 2022, that resulted in him being charged with DUI, several counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police said he was let out on bond as he awaited his court date in Anderson County.

If anyone sees Holly, they are urged to call 911, while anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward. 

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Knoxville police.

