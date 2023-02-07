Six to be interviewed for Chancery Court vacancy

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

(Administrative Office of the Courts) The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants when it meets on Friday, February 24 to select nominees for a vacancy in the 7th Judicial District, which covers Anderson County. The vacancy was created by the resignation of the Honorable M. Nichole Cantrell, effective January 31, 2023.

The six applicants for the position of Chancellor are:

James W. “Jamie” Brooks, Jr.

Karen G. Crutchfield

H. Daniel Forrester

Evan E. Hauser

Roger A. Miller

Jimmy “Jim” Terry, Jr.

The Commission will hold a public hearing to interview the candidates on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST at the Anderson County Courthouse located at 100 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Any member of the public may attend the public hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

UCOR accepting applications for STEM Education Mini-Grants

(UCOR press release) Attention East Tennessee teachers:  United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is accepting applications for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.