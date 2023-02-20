Severe Weather Awareness Week is underway in TN

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(TEMA/NWS) Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) is Feb. 19-25, 2023, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are asking Tennesseans to make severe weather planning and preparedness a priority.

“Severe weather and flooding can occur at any time in Tennessee,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “During Severe Weather Awareness Week, we encourage Tennesseans to take time to familiarize themselves with their emergency plan and know what to do during severe weather events.”

A highlight of the week will be the statewide tornado drill at 9:30 a.m. CST/10:30 a.m. EST, on Wed., Feb. 22, 2023. The drill will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.

Each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week will feature a preparedness topic including flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, and the important role of SKYWARN Spotters.

Tennesseans can prepare for severe weather by stocking an emergency kit. At a minimum, emergency preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per-day, per-person for three to five days. Additional supplies include non-perishable food, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger, copies of important family documents, pet food, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.

Additional details about Severe Weather Awareness Week can be found at www.weather.gov/ohx/swaw2023.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OR announces Arbor Day festivities

Officials from the city of Oak Ridge will join the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.