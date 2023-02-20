Severe Weather Awareness Week is underway in TN

(TEMA/NWS) Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) is Feb. 19-25, 2023, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are asking Tennesseans to make severe weather planning and preparedness a priority.

“Severe weather and flooding can occur at any time in Tennessee,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “During Severe Weather Awareness Week, we encourage Tennesseans to take time to familiarize themselves with their emergency plan and know what to do during severe weather events.”

A highlight of the week will be the statewide tornado drill at 9:30 a.m. CST/10:30 a.m. EST, on Wed., Feb. 22, 2023. The drill will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.

Each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week will feature a preparedness topic including flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, and the important role of SKYWARN Spotters.

Tennesseans can prepare for severe weather by stocking an emergency kit. At a minimum, emergency preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per-day, per-person for three to five days. Additional supplies include non-perishable food, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger, copies of important family documents, pet food, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.

Additional details about Severe Weather Awareness Week can be found at www.weather.gov/ohx/swaw2023.