Several area football standouts finalize plans for this fall

Wednesday was National Signing Day and several area high school football players made their destinations for next year official.

4A State Champion Anderson County is sending Gavin Noe to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, while Bryson Vowell will be a Murray State Racer in the fall. Mr. Football Finalist, quarterback Walker Martinez, will continue his academic and athletic careers at Carson-Newman, along with Mavs teammate Eli Davis. Jermaine Allen is taking his talents to Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky.

Oak Ridge’s Jai Hundley will be a teammate of Gavin Noe at the Naval Academy and Wildcat standout Elijah Rogers will play at Campbell University.

Campbell County’s Will Lester will join Martinez and Davis as Carson-Newman Eagles.

Clinton offensive lineman Barrett Maddox signed with Vanderbilt University during the Early Signing Period.

As we learn of more signees from this area, we will pass them along to you but, in the meantime, congratulations to all of these outstanding student-athletes and good luck both on and off the field!