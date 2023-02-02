Johnson City, TN- Sunday, January 29, 2023, Sandra Hewitt Lewis, loving wife, stepmother, and friend to many, was gathered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a resident of Piney Flats, TN.

Sandra was born on June 11, 1960, in Knoxville, TN, to the late John George “Jay” Hewitt and Helen Louise Hill Hewitt. She grew up in Heiskell, TN, and graduated in 1979 from Norris High School, Norris, TN. She went on to graduate from East Tennessee State University, with a double-major in Psychology and Sociology, earning two BS degrees. Sandra was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church.

She often quoted her favorite scripture, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Phillipians 4:6-7

She worked at Modern Supply for 7 years, Ferguson Enterprises for 13 years, and was the Campaign Coordinator and a District Staff Member for Congressman Phil Roe, MD.

Most recently, Sandra served as the Treasurer of the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society and “guarded the money like an armored car”. She was active in animal rescue as well as raising funds to support rescue initiatives through the Wags to Riches Thrift Store and other notable efforts. She supported feral colonies (and an occasional raccoon or opossum) in her community, ensuring that they were spayed/neutered, fed, and had a warm place to sleep. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and supported homeless efforts through her church.

Sandra was a loving member of the Thursday Evening Tea and Bunco Club for Genteel Southern Ladies, where she will be greatly missed. She was an active member of the East Tennessee Republican Club, and volunteered for the Washington County Republican Party.

Sandra was best known for her giving nature and love for others. She never turned down an opportunity to go on an adventure. She was witty and quick to throw a “Sweet Bejeezies!” your way. She was a woman of few words, but you knew her position and she stood firm in it. She always offered an empathetic ear and shoulder to cry on. She is deemed irreplaceable by those who love her!

Sandra is survived by her devoted husband, Mark Lewis; one stepdaughter Amber McKoy, son-in-law Brandon, and grandson Xavier, of Sanford, NC; one brother, Edward Hewitt and wife Margaret; one nephew, Scott Hewitt; and two cats, Pip and Neely.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Sandra to Edgefield Methodist Church, 745 N Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686 or Appalachian Highlands Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, www.ahhumanesociety.org.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

A private graveside service will be held in Knoxville, TN.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN, will be serving the family.