Robert Lee Woods, age 75, of Kingston

Robert Lee Woods, age 75, of Kingston passed away January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1947 in Wartburg and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He attended New Midway Baptist Church when his health permitted. He retired after 29 years of working at the K-25 and Y-12 Nuclear Plants in Oak Ridge. Robert enjoyed camping with his family and dirt track racing at Wartburg and Spring City, known as the Woods Racing team. He loved his grandkids and spending time with them. His favorite saying was Confucius says, “Better you than me.”

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Charlie” Woods & Estie Woods; Brothers, James & Betty Woods, Gary “Pete” Woods, and Charles Woods; sisters, Betty & Bobby Hawn, June & JC Francis, Donna Sue Woods, Dorothy Woods, and Mary Magdaline Woods; brothers-in-law, Steve Walker, Mack Hall, and Eddie Lemons; father-in-law, Kenneth Clinton.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 56 years Gail (Gilbert) Woods of Kingston
Sons Robert Woods & wife, Lisa of Cookeville

Keith Woods of Lenoir City

Grandchildren Kayla Woods Arnold & husband, Zach of Cookeville

Maddie Woods of Lenoir City
Kolby Woods of Cookeville
Garrett Woods of Lenoir City
Mother-in-law Ruby Clinton of Kingston
Brothers Wayne Woods & wife, Pam of Kingston
Leslie Woods & wife, Diane of Florida
Stanley Woods & wife, Cathy of Lancing

Sisters Barbara Hall of Oak Ridge
Gail Walker of Wartburg
Helen Putz & husband, Don of Wartburg
Charlene Hall of Kingston
Sisters-in-law Cathy Lemons of Kingston

Sharon Miller & husband, Bobby of Rockwood
Brother-in-law Kenny Clinton & wife, Becky of Kingston
A host of extended family members and friends and special thanks to all the nurses at Quality Care.
The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Kenny Clinton officiating. Interment will follow the service at New Midway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kolby Woods, Garrett Woods, Wayne Woods, Travis Lemons, Hayden Brackett, and Chuck Clinton.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

