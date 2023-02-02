Roane State Foundation celebrates gift to Pay-It-Forward program

An Oak Ridge business–MS Technology—has donated $1,000 to help support the Roane State Foundation’s Pay-it-Forward Emergency Aid program, which provides assistance to students facing unexpected financial burdens.

“We have a history of supporting education in East Tennessee and are pleased to provide this donation,” said Harbans Singla, MS Technology founder and chairman in a Foundation press release.

Established in 1994, MS Technology helps “manage complicated, schedule-driven assignments for customers in the engineering and technology industry.” While the business is based in Oak Ridge, it has employees working nationwide.

“This emergency fund is an excellent example of the caring support provided by Roane State to assure students have every opportunity to complete their education,” Singla said.

As part of the Pay-it-Forward program, students can apply for up to $500 in emergency assistance to help cover an unforeseen expense during the semester. Car repairs, gas, childcare, utility bills, and general loss of income are all scenarios that qualify for aid.

Roane State and MS Technology representatives pause for a photo at an East Tennessee Economic Council meeting in October following a donation to support local college students. Pictured from left to right are: Mike Magill, RSCC Workforce Development Director; Patti Pace, Principal Systems Architect with MS Technology; Randy Inklebarger, President & CEO of MS Technology; Teresa Duncan, Vice President of Workforce and Community Development at Roane State; Leigha Justice, Roane State Foundation Board of Directors. (Photo by Roane St. Foundation)

“The goal is keeping Roane State students in the classroom,” said Foundation executive director Scott Niermann in the release. “Many students are working full or part-time jobs while going to school. Add family and home responsibilities to that workload and one incident has the potential to derail their progress. These funds help keep students on track to meet their educational goals.”

Approximately $35,000 was awarded through the Pay-it-Forward program during the 2021-2022 academic year.

You can find more information about, and even make a donation to, the fund online at www.roanestate.edu/donate.