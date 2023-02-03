Roane State Dental Clinic offering free cleanings for kids

(RSCC press release) Free dental cleanings for children ages 4 to 12 are being offered through the end of March at the Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The clinic is located on the first floor of the Coffey/McNally Building on Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus, located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue.

The free procedures include teeth cleaning, all necessary dental X-rays, and a fluoride treatment. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET during the spring semester.

The free cleanings for children are only offered during the months of February and March 2023. Availability is limited due to demand, so parents and caregivers are encouraged to book quickly.

Anyone interested in learning more information or making an appointment for a child should call the dental clinic during normal operating hours at (865) 481-2016.

The dental hygiene clinic also offers cleanings, sealants and teeth whitening for adults. Available services and patient costs are listed online. Please note that the clinic is closed from May through August each year.

Additional details on Roane State’s Dental Hygiene Program can be found online at www.roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.