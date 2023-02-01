Roane State Arts & Lectures invites community to free movie night

Roane State’s Arts and Lectures Committee is sponsoring a showing of the 1942 film Casablanca at the Princess Theatre in Harriman on Friday, February 10th.

The movie night event will celebrate Valentine’s Day and admission will be free. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the movie will begin at 7:00. Everyone is invited to attend.

While admission is free, donations to support future Arts and Lectures events are welcome. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Only cash is accepted.

Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and is rated PG. It is a classic romance set during World War II that is widely regarded as a cinematic masterpiece. The film won three Academy Awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture.

Roane State’s Arts and Lectures Committee strives to enrich lives throughout the college and community by creating and sponsoring a broad variety of cultural and artistic events. To learn more about programs and events, visit www.roanestate.edu/artsandlectures.

