Roane St. to host TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII tourney

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College (RSCC) will host the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII Basketball Tournament, March 3-7, 2023, at the college’s main campus in Roane County.

Men’s and Women’s teams from ten Tennessee community colleges will be competing in the tournament. Winners will advance to the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships held later in March in Lubbock, Texas, (Women’s team) and Hutchinson, Kansas (Men’s team).

Teams in the Region VII tournament include Chattanooga State, Cleveland State, Columbia State, Dyersburg State, Jackson State, Motlow State, Roane State, Southwest Tennessee, Vol State, and Walters State.

The tournament will be held in the RSCC gymnasium. Admission will be $10 per day per person or $30 per person for a tournament pass.

The tournament schedule will begin on Friday, March 3, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Concessions, event programs and merchandise will be available for purchase during the tournament.

Tournament games will be live streamed through the Roane State Athletics website. Just visit roanestate.edu/athletics and click the “Watch games live online” link at the top of the page.

