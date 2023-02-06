Reminder: Overnight road work on I-75

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans this week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties, two of which are scheduled for tonight.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 127: On Monday, February 6 th , motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform attenuator repairs.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Markers 135.4 and 134.6: On Monday, February 6th, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 139.8: On Wednesday, February 8th, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 139.8: On Thursday, February 9th, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.

Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through these areas.