Public lecture at Roane State focuses on Tennessee’s Secret City

Jim Harris

(RSCC press release) An upcoming public lecture on Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus will cover the Manhattan Project and the crucial role played by the City of Oak Ridge.

Retired Y-12 National Security Complex Historian and Honorary Oak Ridge City Historian Ray Smith will give the special lecture in the City Room (A-111) beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Among the topics discussed will be the race to develop the atomic bomb and life in the “Secret City” of Oak Ridge. The city was founded by the federal government as part of the Manhattan Project, with public access restricted until the late 1940s.

Smith is widely regarded as a local expert on Oak Ridge history. He has written the “Historically Speaking” column in The Oak Ridger newspaper and authored a dozen books during his time as a historian. Smith has also produced documentaries for public television on Oak Ridge and its role in World War II.

Students, college faculty and staff, and members of the community are all invited to attend the public lecture on February 28.

Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge. The City Room (A-111) where the lecture will be held is located inside the Coffey/McNally Building.

For more information on the Roane State Arts and Lectures Committee, visit www.roanestate.edu/artsandlectures.

