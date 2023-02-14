Peggy Lou “Moe” McCoy, age 71 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Peggy was born June 26, 1951 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Morris “Mutt” McCoy and Nell Jordan McCoy. She was a faithful member of Island Ford Baptist Church. Peggy loved the Lord and was a firm believer in the power of prayer. She was a friend to many, loved generously, and especially loved her church family. Peggy had a helping heart and would help anyone who was in need. She loved her family with all of her heart and was so proud of them all. She worked for over 22 years at Omega / Homecrest Cabinetry in Clinton, Tennessee. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Nell McCoy, her brother: Pat McCoy, and her sister: Linda Sue McCoy Robbins.

She leaves behind one brother: Eddie McCoy, one aunt who she loved like a sister: Brenda Wyke, one sister-in-law: Michelle Hayes, one brother-in-law: Mikey Robbins, nephews: Josh McCoy and Michael Robbins, one niece: Chassie Powers, one great niece: Britney Owens, one great nephew: Dylan Robbins, and her very special friends whom she loved like her own family: Brenda Hunley, Helen Braden, and Ronnie Armstrong.

We may grieve for her leaving her earthly body, but we cannot grieve for the reunion she is having right now. She had longed to be with her mom, her brother, and her sister for quite a while. She is now rejoicing in the Lord with her family, whom she missed so dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee with Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.