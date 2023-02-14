Peggy Lou “Moe” McCoy, age 71 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

Peggy Lou “Moe” McCoy, age 71 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Peggy was born June 26, 1951 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Morris “Mutt” McCoy and Nell Jordan McCoy. She was a faithful member of Island Ford Baptist Church. Peggy loved the Lord and was a firm believer in the power of prayer. She was a friend to many, loved generously, and especially loved her church family.  Peggy had a helping heart and would help anyone who was in need. She loved her family with all of her heart and was so proud of them all. She worked for over 22 years at Omega / Homecrest Cabinetry in Clinton, Tennessee. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Nell McCoy, her brother: Pat McCoy, and her sister: Linda Sue McCoy Robbins.

She leaves behind one brother: Eddie McCoy, one aunt who she loved like a sister: Brenda Wyke, one sister-in-law: Michelle Hayes, one brother-in-law: Mikey Robbins, nephews: Josh McCoy and Michael Robbins, one niece: Chassie Powers, one great niece: Britney Owens, one great nephew: Dylan Robbins, and her very special friends whom she loved like her own family: Brenda Hunley, Helen Braden, and Ronnie Armstrong.  

We may grieve for her leaving her earthly body, but we cannot grieve for the reunion she is having right now. She had longed to be with her mom, her brother, and her sister for quite a while. She is now rejoicing in the Lord with her family, whom she missed so dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee with Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Ashlyn Caroline Duncan, age 23 of Oak Ridge

Ashlyn Caroline Duncan, age 23 of Oak Ridge, walked into the pearly gates to her forever …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.