ORUUC Spring Rummage Sale is this weekend

The Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church has its Spring Rummage Sale this weekend.

The Spring Rummage Sale will be hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come on out to the Pre-Sale Friday, March 3, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). They will have all kinds of furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.