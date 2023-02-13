ORT: Eby elected chair of TN School Board

As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Bob Eby has been elected to a two-year term a s the next chairperson of the Tennessee State Board of Education.

Eby was elected to the Oak Ridge School Board four times prior to his appointment to the State Board by then-Governor Bill Haslam in 2018, serving as chair from 1991 to 1995 and as vice chair from 2009 to 2018. He was elected vice chair of the State Board of Education in 2019.

Eby will succeed outgoing chair Lillian Hartgrove, who served five years in that capacity.

Read more about Bob Eby and his election as chairperson of the State Board of Education at www.oakridgetoday.com.

