On Sunday, March 12th, the Oak Ridge Community Band invites everyone to their “Music for Spring” Concert.

The performance will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at 711 South Northshore Drive in Knoxville beginning at 6:30 pm. Admission is free but tickets are needed. You can get them at the following wesbite: CATHEDRAL.ORG/CATHEDRAL-CONCERT-SERIES

For more information about the concert or the ORCB itself, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-202-2773.