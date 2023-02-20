OR announces Arbor Day festivities

Officials from the city of Oak Ridge will join the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) at the city’s 38th Annual Arbor Day Observance on Friday, March 3rd, at 10 am at Willow Brook Elementary School, located at 298 Robertsville Road.

This year’s ceremony also marks the 35th year that the City of Oak Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

At the ceremony, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Representative will present both the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Mayor Warren Gooch.

Tree City USA, a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop comprehensive urban forestry programs.

To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a legally constituted tree board; a community tree ordinance; a comprehensive community forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony. Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony will include the planting of a Red Dogwood tree, donated by the city of Oak Ridge. Willow Brook’s staff and fourth grade students will participate in the program.

Previous Arbor Day observances have been held at numerous locations throughout the city, including the Oak Ridge Civic Center, the Senior Citizens Center, the U.T. Arboretum, Cedar Hill Park, and at St. Mary’s, Glenwood, Woodland, and Linden Schools.

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, Director of the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the City’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov.

