Norris Religious Fellowship hosting Community Soup Supper

10 hours ago

The Norris Religious Fellowship is hosting a Community Soup Supper and inviting everyone to either eat in or drive by on Wednesday, February 8th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Attendees will have their choice of white bean with ham soup or lentil chicken sausage stew with a salad, bread and dessert, all for a suggested donation of just $5.

Reservations are appreciated, and a few “extras” may be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please call 865-494-7131 by 3 pm on Monday, February 6th and specify if you plan to eat in or drive by. If you will be driving by, they ask that you also specify your choice of soup.

