NASCAR opens season at Daytona

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) In the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got help from an unexpected source and won the sport‘s most prestigious race when a wild wreck froze the field in the second overtime.

Stenhouse and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano were battling for the lead on Lap 212 when contact from Aric Almirola‘s Ford started Travis Pastrana‘s Toyota spinning in Turn 2. Pastrana‘s Camry clipped the Chevrolet of Kyle Larson and set it rocketing into the outside wall.

Tires screamed, sparks flew and smoke billowed as the cars of defending race winner Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney were all collected in the chaotic wreck.

But when NASCAR hit the button to illuminate the caution lights, Stenhouse‘s No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet edged ahead of Logano‘s Ford, thanks to a timely shove from the third-place finishing Toyota of Christopher Bell, who, like Stenhouse, arrived at the pinnacle of pavement racing from a dirt-track background.

NASCAR declared Stenhouse the winner of the 65th running of the event, a perfect christening of the renewed relationship between the driver and crew chief Mike Kelley, with whom Stenhouse won his two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships more than a decade earlier.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) After Sam Mayer spun on the roof of his Chevrolet on the backstretch at Daytona International Speedway, trailing a shower of sparks, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek sat in their cars and waited.

And after what must have seemed to be an eternity to the drivers, NASCAR reviewed video of the final lap of overtime and declared Hill the winner of his second straight season opener at the World Center of Racing in front of the largest crowd to witness an Xfinity Series race at Daytona since the $400-million renovation of the facility in 2016.

A consummate superspeedway racer, Hill led a race-high 38 laps in Saturday‘s Beef. It‘s What‘s for Dinner. 300 and was narrowly ahead of surging John Hunter Nemechek when the sanctioning body called the caution for Mayer‘s spectacular accident on Lap 125—five circuits beyond the scheduled distance.

Hill‘s first thought, however, was for Mayer. Contact between Hill‘s No. 21 Camaro and Mayer‘s No. 1 Chevrolet sent Mayer spinning and then flipping upside down until his car hit the infield grass and landed upright. Mayer was treated and released from the infield care center.

Allgaier, who was credited with a third-place finish, had another close call in the race that has eluded him.

Rookie Parker Retzlaff finished a career-best fourth, followed by Myatt Snider. Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Sieg, Cole Custer and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) Rain got the better of Daytona International Speedway—and that was perfectly all right with reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith. NASCAR called Friday night‘s NextEra Energy 250 after 79 of a scheduled 100 laps, making Smith the winner when the fifth rain shower of the evening thwarted track-drying efforts.

Smith won the season opener for the second straight year, having taken the lead for the final time on Lap 65.

The race would feature only four more green-flag laps after that, as rain continued to interrupt the proceedings.

Despite suffering minor damage in two multicar wrecks, Tanner Gray was second when the race was stopped. Christian Eckes earned a third-place finish, with Colby Howard and Grant Enfinger completing the top five. For Howard, it was his first career top-five finish.

