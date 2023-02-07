Nancy (Williams) Moschis was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on 12/27/1948 and died on 2/4/2023, as a result of the failure of several of her organs due to excessive bleeding caused by the use of large amounts of aspirin. She grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, graduated from Clinton High School in 1966, and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College (TWC) and the University of Tennessee. After graduating from TWC in 1970, she moved to Atlanta where she worked for Chubb & Son Insurance for two years. Nancy met her husband of 51 years, George Moschis, in Atlanta and married in Clinton, Tennessee on 7/1/1972. She lived in Madison, Wisconsin, for five years and worked for Aetna Insurance Co. while her husband was working on his doctoral degree in Business administration. George and Nancy moved back to Atlanta in August of 1977, where she worked for Aetna for 15 years and her husband taught marketing at Georgia State University for 43 years.

Nancy was a beautiful, kind, generous, and polite person, in addition to a devoted and loving wife, who was loved by all who were fortunate to have met her. She was very knowledgeable about world history and geography in part because of her major in TWC and due to her extensive traveling around the world she enjoyed with George. There is no doubt that her travel to over 80 countries resulted in a special bond with George that they both treasured. However, Nancy’s passion, in addition, to travel, was artin (painting and drawing). Her love of art consumed her later years and resulted in the emergence of a talent that ended up in her artwork being auctioned at art shows, with the proceeds benefiting her favorite charities. Nancy loved attending weekly art classes and was able to keep up with her reading of novels and books that enriched her knowledge. Somehow, she also found time to watch football games! What was clearly obvious to all who knew Nancy was her love of animals, especially her pet dogs. After her first dog, Rocky, she adopted six dogs (Callie, Bridget, Kiri, Ben, Mickey, and Jackson) from an animal shelter of the Greek island of Rhodes, her husband’s homeland, and brought them to Atlanta; and she brought several more and found homes for them. Nancy would travel to Clinton, TN as often as she could to visit her lifelong friend Billie Sue Hammer, who has adopted her last dog, Jamaima, the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Mildred Williams. Nancy is survived by her husband George and will be missed and remembered by all her friends and fellow artists.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 10, 2022, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com