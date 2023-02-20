Nancy Louise Henderson Hightower Alley, age 94, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, January 25,2023, at Morning Pointe of Clinton. Born November 17, 1928, in Dayton, TN to Juanita and Dennas Henderson. Growing up, Nancy’s family moved around the Southeast while her father worked for the railroad. It was after high school that a handsome WWII veteran moved to Dayton with the phone company. Harold George Hightower Sr took her dancing and they never looked back, getting married on January 10, 1950. They moved to multiple locations in TN where Nancy always made a beautiful home and raised their two children- Janet Hightower Rutherford and Harold George Hightower Jr. Nancy was a wonderful caregiver her whole life. She loved making delicious meals, gardening, ironing, dancing and visiting with all of her friends. After Harold passed away in 1983, Nancy enjoyed traveling. In 1991, she married her neighbor and fellow widower, Warren Alley.

She was a long-time member of Sinking Springs Methodist Church and in UMW circles where she competitively sold pecans for the church fundraisers.

Predeceased by husbands Harold Hightower Sr and Samuel Warren Alley, Mother Juanita Henderson, Father Dennas Henderson, Brother Thomas Henderson and daughter-in-law Joanne Burnette Hightower.

She is survived by: Daughter, Janet Hightower Rutherford of Knoxville, Son, Harold George Hightower Jr of Gadsden, AL. Grandchildren Chris Napier (Tina) of Knoxville, Lauri Napier (Jerod) of Chattanooga, Jessica Hightower Hopper (David) of Birmingham, Harold George Hightower III (Brittany) of Atlanta, and Step-granddaughter Anne Gregory Teicher (Zach) of Raleigh, NC. Her great grandchildren Nicholas, Henry, Willow, Russell, Harry and Sully. Her niece Yvonne Ownby of Hixson, TN.

Services are planned for March 24,2023 the family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:00PM with the memorial service at 1:00PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Graveside service following at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, Tn. Pastor Brandon Berg officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Related