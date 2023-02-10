Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jailyn Banks, MTCS

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Angelica Velez, Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Kayli Clarkson, Briarcrest

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka

Kylie Reynolds, McKenzie

Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Reese Beaty, York Institute

Jada Harrison, Westview

Maddy Newman, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Lauren Bailey, Greeneville

Abigail Johnson, Upperman

Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Mallory Collier, Bartlett

Avery Treadwell, Bearden

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Seth Grandberry, Lausanne

Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy

Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Deondrea Lindsey, Knoxville Catholic

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy

Lukas Walls, Knoxville Webb

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jason Britton, North Greene

Cadon Buckles, Hampton

Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jordan Allen, Hillcrest

Jahvin Carter, Alcoa

Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Tylon Chatman, Haywood

Shane Cherry, Austin-East

Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jordan Frison, Memphis Overton

Jarred Hall, Lebanon

Brock Vice, Houston