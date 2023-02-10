Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jailyn Banks, MTCS
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Angelica Velez, Webb School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Kayli Clarkson, Briarcrest
Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Blair Baugus, Wayne County
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka
Kylie Reynolds, McKenzie
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Reese Beaty, York Institute
Jada Harrison, Westview
Maddy Newman, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Lauren Bailey, Greeneville
Abigail Johnson, Upperman
Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Imari Berry, Clarksville
Mallory Collier, Bartlett
Avery Treadwell, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Seth Grandberry, Lausanne
Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy
Isaiah West, Goodpasture
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Deondrea Lindsey, Knoxville Catholic
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy
Lukas Walls, Knoxville Webb
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jason Britton, North Greene
Cadon Buckles, Hampton
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jordan Allen, Hillcrest
Jahvin Carter, Alcoa
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Tylon Chatman, Haywood
Shane Cherry, Austin-East
Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jordan Frison, Memphis Overton
Jarred Hall, Lebanon
Brock Vice, Houston