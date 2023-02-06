Military Appreciation Breakfast this Saturday

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the community since 1940.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, February 11th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

March 11, 2023 is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051; April 8, 2023 is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners; May 13, 2023 is sponsored by the Family of William Ward, WWII Veteran; June 10, 2023 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Clinton Lion Neal Vaughan shows off some of his hand carved door prizes that will be given away at the Veterans Appreciation Breakfast. (Photo submitted)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Jellico man arrested in Saturday shooting

A Jellico man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a woman …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.