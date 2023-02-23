Michelle Lee Freels

Michelle Lee Freels, passed away at her home in Oliver Springs on February 20, 2023.

Michelle was born March 28, 1970 in Lake City, TN. She grew up in Clinton where she graduated from Clinton High School and she enjoyed playing many sports.

Michelle was an amazing sister, daughter, and friend but her passion was always her children and grandchildren. She loved being a mother and grandmother more than anything. Michelle was married to the love of her life, Gordon, whom she found great joy and devotion with. She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband and kids, singing and listening to music, and watching her grandbabies grow up and play sports.

Michelle was preceded in death by parents, Hazel Dabney and Samuel Carl Davis Jr. As well as her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gordon Freels; children, Ashley Murr (Justin), Michael Nelson and Chelsey Avila (Carlos); grandchildren, Emerson Fox, Layla Avila, Legend Avila, and Iris Murr; brother, Gary Boshears (Wendy); sisters, Barbara Hulbert and Kristi Dooley (Todd); close friend, Denise Gonzalez as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.

