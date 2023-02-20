Michael Finney Sr. age 65, of Briceville passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on August 13, 1957, in DuQuion, Il to the late Robert Finney Sr. and Cecila Balheimer. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by mother of his children, Janey Adkins; grandmother Ann Finney, son Gary George, brothers James and Robert Finney, sister Brenda Finney.

Survived by his sons Benjamin Finney and Michael Finney Jr and wife Misty, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers Jeff and Joe Finney, sisters Melissa Finney, Cindy Finney, Jan Vaicius, Judy Wheat, Beth Jacobs, several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

A service will be held at Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church 125 Gay Jones Road Coalfield, TN on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00PM. www.holleygamble.com