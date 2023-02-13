Melvalene Tucker, 82, of Coalfield, formerly of Petros and Chattanooga, TN, passed away on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at home.

She worked for the telephone company for 38 years and was a member of Light House Church of Rossville, GA.

Melvalene is preceded in death by her father Jasper Tucker and her mother Cora Tucker; brothers Willie Lee and Travis; and sister June Tucker, brother-in-law Carl McGhee.

She is survived by her sister Esther McGhee; niece Sherry Daugherty; great nephew Stewart and his wife Tamera Daugherty; and great-great niece Haley Daugherty; special friend Barbara Brown of Chattanooga, TN.

A graveside will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg with Rev. Jim West officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tucker family.

“The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.” -Helen Keller

“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” -Maya Angelou