McNally recovering after pacemaker implanted

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said Friday that he underwent a successful procedure to have a pacemaker implanted following a health scare on Thursday.

McNally, whose 5th State Senatorial District includes Anderson County, first started feeling ill on Thursday morning and went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the urging of a colleague to get it checked out. Late Thursday night, he tweeted that tests indicated he would likely need a pacemaker, and on Friday, the procedure was performed.

On his social media accounts, McNally said that he was resting comfortably and that he was hoping to return to work as soon as possible.

We wish Lt. Governor McNally a speedy and full recovery.