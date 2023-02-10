McNally checks into hospital, tweets update

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, whose 5th State Senatorial District includes Anderson County, checked himself into Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday, after experiencing what he called in an early-morning tweet “symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.”

McNally reportedly began feeling ill during Thursday morning’s Senate session, and was advised by fellow Senator, and Knoxville heart and lung surgeon, Richard Briggs, to get checked out at the hospital.

McNally tweeted that tests have indicated he may need a pacemaker to address heart-related health issues. In his message, McNally thanked his friends, supporters and constituents for their thoughts and prayers, and stated that he hopes to be able to return to work as soon as possible.

McNally has served in the General Assembly in some form or fashion since his days in the State House beginning in 1978. He was elected to the State Senate in 1986 and has been Tennessee’s Speaker of the Senate and Lieutenant Governor since 2017.

