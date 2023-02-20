Mary Magdaline Johnson Kimbel, age 91, a life long resident of Roane County passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her home. Mary grew up with her siblings on the family farm in Salem Valley, then after marrying she moved to her Ten Mile residence where she lived for over 70 years.

Mary is a 1951 graduate of Midway High School and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Along with her husband, John, they started and ran several businesses which included Roane Lumber, Kimbel Trucking and finally Tri-State Auction & Realty. While running the businesses she made many lifelong friends locally and across the country. As well as being a full time bookkeeper for the various companies, Mary helped raise Johns younger siblings and 3 children of their own.

Mary loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, her home and decorating for the various seasons especially Christmas. After retiring Mary spread her love by sending greetings cards and making calls to family, friends, church members and other shut-ins. For several years Mary organized class reunions for her high school classmates and lifelong friends. Preceded by her husband, John Kimbel; sons, Johnny Kimbel, Wayne Kimbel; infant daughter, Regina Kimbel; parents, Rufus and Marie Cooley Johnson; sisters, Geraldine “Sue” Brown, Louise Wyrick; brother, Larry Johnson; son-in-law, David White.

Survived by daughter, Sandra White; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kimbel; grandchildren, Janie Herran (Dustin), Levi Burnum (Holly),Dusty Kimbel; step-grandchildren, Stephanie Wright (Jay), James Savage (Melissa), Kristy Scarborough (Chris), Michelle Thompson; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Ruth West (Gilbert)of Loudon, Shirley Dawson (Henry) of Sweetwater; brother, John Johnson (Dora) of Loudon; special sister-in-law, Louise Hamby (Charlie); sisters-in-law, Rebecca Freeman, Connie Turner (Doug); several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to private caregivers, Janie Hughes, Stacey Rogers, Elizabeth Humphreys and Heather, RN and Kimberly, CNA, from Adoration Hospice.

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow the visitation at Edgemon Cemetery with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Donations can be made to either Shiloh Baptist Church, Kingston, TN or Luminary Church, Ten Mile, TN. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.