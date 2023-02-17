Man convicted in child sex abuse case

(WARNING: Discretion advised due to nature of story)

Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that a man was convicted Thursday on several charges related to the rape of his then-eight-year-old daughter.

45-year-old Royce Scott Earley was convicted after a three-day long trial on two counts each of the rape of a child and incest as well as one count of aggravated sexual battery.

The conviction followed an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office which resulted in a grand jury indictment in the spring of 2020.

Following the announcement of the jury’s verdict Earley, who had been out on bond since his arrest in December of 2019, had his bond revoked and he was immediately taken into custody. A sentencing hearing has been set for March 27th in the courtroom of Judge Ryan Spitzer.

The abuse occurred between November 1st and December 15th of 2019, according to the DA’s office, and the victim was only eight years old at the time.

In a press release, the DA’s office says that during this week’s trial, Assistant District Attorneys Emily F. Abbott and Sarah W. Keith explained to the jury that “between November 1, 2019 and December 15, 2019, the victim in this matter was raped by the Defendant who was her father.”

In a press release, General Clark thanked the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Assistant District Attorneys Abbott and Keith, Judge Ryan M. Spitzer, the Anderson County Criminal Court staff, and the jurors for their “exceptional” work during the investigative and legal processes. Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator, Katherine Sellers, aided in the prosecution of this case as well, according to Clark’s statement, which concluded with him stating, “may the delivery of justice and blessings of the Almighty allow our young victim to continue in her recovery from the trauma she suffered.”